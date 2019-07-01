Why BlurHash?

Why would you want this?

Does your designer cry every time you load their beautifully designed screen, and it is full of empty boxes because all the images have not loaded yet? Does your database engineer cry when you want to solve this by trying to cram little thumbnail images into your data to show as placeholders?

BlurHash to the rescue!

Replace boring grey boxes with beautiful blurhash states and the designers will be happy. Blurhash strings are short enough to be added as a field in a JSON object and to be stored in a database. The implementations are small and easy to port to new languages, and the end result is a smooth and interesting experience for your users.